Park Point Resident Prepares Lights for Christmas

Marcia Hales says this is her last year decorating her house with lights.

DULUTH, Minn.- A twenty year tradition in the Northland may be coming to a close after this Christmas holiday.

Marcia Hales’ decorated Park Point home has brought in thousands from all over the world to see her lights and displays every Christmas. The 73–year-old Duluth native started decorating her home with her husband for a Christmas light competition in 1998. After her husband’s passing the following year, Hales made it her mission to carry on the legacy of the lights first for the competition, but then for the community to walk through.

“It touches my heart and Christmas really has become a whole lot of my life and so it’s really hard to kind of give it up,” Hales said.

This year visitors can find a new display of laser lights along the beach behind her home.

Lights officially turn on for the last time Friday, Dec. 14.