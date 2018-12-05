Portion of Body cam Videos Released in Officer Involved Shooting

Videos Have Been Released by the Superior Police Department

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department has released portions of the three officer’s body cam footage showing the confrontation between them and the suspect Joshua M. Farmer.

After a thorough review, Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright concluded there will be no criminal charges against the officers involved in the shooting of Joshua M. Farmer in October.

Farmer is being charged with three counts of threats to law enforcement officers, one count of obstructing an officer, and one count of retail theft.

The police department states, “The videos have been clipped as not to show the actual footage of Mr. Farmer being shot by the officers nor the life saving measures and the blood related to those life saving measures for Mr. Farmer.”

All three officers have returned to work.

Officer Christopher Woolery body cam:

Officer George Gothner body cam:

Officer Michael Kendall body cam: