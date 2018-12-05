Robot Wars Take Over Lake Superior College

Manufacturing Robots Competition Held at Downtown Center

DULUTH, Minn.-The machines took over Lake Superior College’s Downtown Center, as they put some of their student–made robots to the test for “Robot Wars.”

Seven integrated manufacturing student teams designed and built robots, who were tested with their ability to take water from one bucket, across the obstacle course, and to the other bucket.

Students say it’s great to see three months of hard work pay off.

“It feels good starting from having just drawings and coming up with ideas to actually having a functioning robot,” said Brittny Baribeau, of Team 2.

While some robots had some technical difficulties, others completed the task with flying colors.