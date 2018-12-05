Sen. Klobuchar Speaks Out About President Bush

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar spoke to Fox 21 today after attending the services for President Bush in Washington D.C.

She said moments like this can bring the country together as nation looks back on the legacy Bush left behind.

“We must pass on George H.W. Bush’s torch of good will, his torch of dignity…and how he dealt with his rivals and his friends,” Klobuchar said.

One connection Klobuchar did make for Bush and Minnesota was how he trained to be a Navy pilot in the state in the early 1940s in the Twin Cities.