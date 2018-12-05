Steam line Explosion in Downtown Duluth

Businesses affected on Superior Street

DULUTH, Minn.- Quite a scene early this morning in downtown Duluth.

A steam line burst under a sidewalk on the 100 block of Superior Street, sending a steam cloud high in the air in front of Fond–du–Luth Casino.

City owned steam plant, Duluth Energy system is in the process of converting the steam line under Superior Street into a hot water system.

Officials say the line was shut down overnight for a period of time to add another steam pipe and once the steam was turned back on it caused the line to expand and eventually explode.

The Duluth Fire department responded to the call at about 7 am to control the scene and assess any damage.

Many businesses in the area are experiencing a few setbacks because of the burst line.

Blacklist Artisan Ales was planning to produce about 600 gallons of beer before the incident.

Although their production was delayed for future ales, business will continue as normal while repairs are in progress.

Fortunately there were no injuries and that section of Superior Street has reopened to traffic.

All repairs shoe be done by the end of the week.