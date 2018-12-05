Superior Native Hailey Kontny Returns to Coach Spartans

The former UWS star will now coach the Superior girls JV basketball team.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Hailey Kontny always knew exactly what she wanted to do when her illustrious career came to an end at the University of Wisconsin-Superior: she wanted to get into coaching.

Kontny is officially going down that path as she now serves as the JV coach of the Spartans girls basketball team. The former three-time UMAC Player of the Year will now take the knowledge she learned at UWS and give it back to where it all started.

“It’s always been on my mind. For my profession, I actually went into teaching, too and got that coaching minor. I’ve been definitely planning on getting into coaching for a long time. It’s a bittersweet feeling. I’m sad that my career is over. But it’s also exciting because it’s a fresh, new journey and I get to give back to my community, my school and this program,” Kontny said.

She will also coach alongside her father, Dave Kontny, who is the varsity coach. He says he’s looking forward to building the program right next to his daughter.

“She tells me things that she’s thinking, which is a good thing. Whether or not I decide to use those things is in our thing. But that’s the kind of relationship that we have. And for me it’s been great because I never, ever got a chance to coach her when she was younger. I always had to watch from the outside or watch the films. So now seeing her every day with me in practice has been like a dream come true so it’s been a lot of fun,” said Coach Kontny.