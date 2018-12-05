Trio of Bulldogs Make U.S. National Junior Team Preliminary Roster

Minnesota Duluth tied Wisconsin for the most players on the preliminary roster.

DULUTH, Minn. – Three UMD men’s hockey players were named to the U.S. National Junior team’s preliminary roster.

They are sophomore defensemen Mikey Anderson and Dylan Samberg, as well as freshman left winger Noah Cates. The trio will audition for a spot on the 23-man roster that will skate for Team USA at the 2019 World Junior Championships taking place later this month.

The final roster is expected to be announced on December 23rd. UMD and the University of Wisconsin are tied for the most representatives on the preliminary roster.