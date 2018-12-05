UMD’s Matt Juneau Earns All-American Honors

Juneau is the seventh Bulldog in the past eleven seasons to earn an All-American distinction.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD offensive tackle Matt Juneau has been named to the AFCA Division II All-American second team.

The Brooklyn Park, MN native has made 44 consecutive starts dating back to his freshman year. The senior anchored an offensive line that helped the Bulldogs score 43 points per game, ninth most in the country. Juneau is the seventh Bulldog in the past eleven seasons to earn an All-American distinction.