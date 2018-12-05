Utility Rate Hike for Superior Residents

SWLP covers cost of Husky Energy explosion

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A major explosion back in April at the Husky Energy Refinery in Superior resulted in about $25 million in damage. It also caused hundreds of residents to evacuate the city.

Superior Water Light and Power has been approved to raise utility costs. One of the reasons for the rate hike is to make up for the cost of Husky Energy temporarily shutting down.

In January, Superior residents can expect to see a rate increase on their utility bill of about 9%.

For an average customer this will mean up to $14 extra a month.

Husky Energy is normally the largest customer for SWL&P using about 25% of their water services.

The utility company says while the refinery works to rebuild many structural projects need to be kept up with

and lower payments from Husky means less money available to cover those costs.

Mayor Paine, who vocally opposed the rate increase, believes sometimes sacrifices need to be made for the best interest of the residents.

Husky energy is not expected to resume operations until at least 20–20.

Fox 21 asked a refinery representative if Husky plans to help with funding some of those utility projects.

The statement from Husky says “As the refinery isn’t operating, we aren’t using as much water and energy. We are looking forward to getting back to normal operations, and that’s what we’re focused on.”

Click here for more information on the recent rate hike.