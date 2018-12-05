Volunteers Across Northland Help the Needy for Day of Caring

Local Non-Profits Team Up with Local Businesses

DULUTH, Minn.- Many different businesses and nonprofits in the Northland spent the annual Day of Caring doing various projects to make a difference in their community.

Day of Caring was organized by Head of the Lakes United Way, who matched teams of volunteers with local non–profit agencies in need of extra hands.

According those involved, it’s a time when non–profits and businesses come together for the greater good.

Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative, or LPCFC got in on the philanthropic fun.

Volunteers there made holiday greeting cards in one room, and worked on other home improvement projects in the adjacent room, putting up cabinets and drilling in walls.

“When we have a day like this, where we have a bunch of people coming in and helping us with their time and bringing materials, it really, just helps us out so much,” said Jodi Broadwell, Executive Director of LPCFC.

Broadwell said with all the 20 volunteers, they should make good progress with their projects, on the way to opening up a new day care.

LPCFC is just one of six agencies participating in Day of Caring in the Northland.

This year four organizations worked with the Collaborative: Minnesota Power, Minnesota Power Credit Union, a toy drive from Consolidated Communications, and a donation from Essentia Health.

According to Broadwell, that shows how when the two different types of organizations come together, they can produce something that benefits the whole community.

“Sometimes non-profits are working in the non-profit world, and businesses are doing business. And when we can come together and work together I think it’s a beautiful thing.”