Bundle Up for the Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show This Weekend

Hundreds of vendors and entertainment found their home at the DECC for the annual event.

DULUTH, Minn.- The DECC welcomed hundreds of vendors for the 6th annual Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show.

Different kinds of gear, ATV’s, ice houses, live animals- these are just some of the things that found their home for the weekend at the convention center.

Organizers for the event are expecting thousands who are excited for some of the show’s bigger events like the frozen basin and the chance to meet professionals on the ice.

“We’ve got a lot of great products for safety as well as custom rods, jigs. You name it, it’s here. Shelters, pop–up shelters, wheel–houses and so much more. I mean really there is something for everybody to do and see at this show,” floor manager Chris Navratil said.

Doors for the show will open at noon Friday. For more information, click here.