Giving the Gift of Flowers this Holiday Season

Employees of Signature Bank delivered bouquets to patients at St. Luke's Hospital.

DULUTH, Minn.- The gift of giving is popular this holiday season, and the employees of National Bank of Commerce wanted to join in.

Instead of giving each other gifts at their yearly holiday mixer, employees got flowers from Flora North and put together bouquets to give to patients at St. Luke’s hospital.

Associates from the Duluth and superior branches spent the morning handing out 40 hand–made bouquets.

“This time of year, especially if you’re in the hospital, you want those little comforts from home just to brighten things up and being able to give people a little bit of sunshine hopefully makes their day a little bit better,” Signature Bank specialist Kerstyn Hendricks said.

This was the bank’s first time doing the bouquet give–away. They say they pride themselves on how much they give back to the community.