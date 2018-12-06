Greek Orthodox Church Parishioners Celebrate St. Nicholas Day

The children of the Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church offer warm socks, hot cocoa and cookies.

DULUTH, Minn.- In honor of St. Nicholas, a saint who was known for helping those in need, the children of the Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church set up a stand outside the parish offering warm socks, hot cocoa and cookies to people passing by as a way to emulate the good that St. Nicholas did.

“The kids just need to understand the value of the things that they have and how lucky they are to be able to give gifts like this back to the community. We tend to use, use, use and take, take, take and it’s really good for the kids to see themselves making a difference in the community big or small,” said vice president of philanthropy Lacey Wendland.

The children will also be singing carols for seniors at senior residences.