King Sentenced to Life in UMD Student Murder Case

King was Sentenced on Thursday in Brainerd

DULUTH, Minn. – Noah King has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of UMD student William Grahek.

Judge Mark Munger upheld the mandatory life sentence, with parole possible after 30 years, on Thursday for aiding and abetting first degree intentional murder while trying to commit a burglary.

King was found guilty of aiding and abetting first degree intentional murder while trying to commit a burglary, and also guilty of aiding and abetting second degree intentional murder without premeditation by a St. Louis County Judge in November.

King is the third of five suspects to receive sentencing for their involvement in Grahek’s murder.

A fourth suspect in the murder, Deandre Davenport, began his jury trial on Tuesday in Brainerd. He is charged with murder in the first and second degree, and attempted aggravated robbery.