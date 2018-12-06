Last Series of 2018 for UMD Women’s Hockey Team

The Bulldogs welcome the Mavericks to Amsoil Arena this weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. – In women’s college hockey, Minnesota Duluth will play their final series of the year at home against Minnesota State-Mankato.

The Bulldogs swept the Mavericks last season and have won 13 of the last 14 meetings. UMD is coming off a bye which they used to tighten up the game plan going into this weekend’s series.

“We’re definitely focusing on the little things in practice and keeping myself sharp, so taking that game-like type mentality to each practice definitely will get me prepared for the upcoming games coming off the break,” said goalie Maddie Rooney.

“We’re looking forward to this weekend for a variety of reasons: to be home, get back into WCHA play and hopefully turn the tides a little bit because it is a long break afterwards. We certainly want to go out on a high note,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

Puck drop for Friday’s game is set for just after seven o’clock. Fans are encouraged to wear ugly Christmas sweaters for a chance to win prizes.