Local Coffee Brand Becomes Popular in Stores and Online

Coffee for a good cause

DULUTH, Minn.- A native coffee retailer is making major strides after finalizing agreements with large companies like Amazon and Target.

City Girl Coffee Company, which is a brand of Alakef Coffee, was created in 2015 to stand out among other coffee brands in Minnesota.

The company also work to bring awareness to the equality of women within the coffee industry.

Founder Alyza Bohbot, took sole ownership of the family business Alakef Coffee Roasters, following her parents retirement.

She was inspired to start City Girl Coffee Company after visiting a conference for the International Women’s Coffee Alliance (IWCA).

During the conference, she heard a story of a Colombian woman who was denied a loan for her coffee farm, simply because of her gender.

The company prides itself on sourcing coffee from small farms owned or managed by women around the world.

“Its not just great coffee but a mission people can get behind” says Bohbot.

The founder also says sales have tripled since the partnership with Amazon in July and Target has been great stomping ground for the brand with in stores.

City Girl Coffee can also be found in your local Whole Foods Coop and Blue Heron Trading Company in DeWitt-Seitz in Duluth.