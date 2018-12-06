Lost Child Vigil Held in Duluth

Annual vigil put on by "Angel of Hope" organization

DULUTH, Minn. – Losing a child is something no parent wants to go through but many have.

A candlelight vigil was held at Leif Erickson Park in Duluth, bringing together those parents who have lost children.

The annual vigil is sponsored by the nationwide “Angel of Hope” organization.

The group provides a support network for grieving parents to share their stories with each other.

“It never becomes perfect, you never forget about them, but the more you can talk about it, the easier it becomes and just having people with you helps,” said Dan Ansello, a board member with Duluth Angel of Hope.

We’re told there are about a hundred Angel of Hope organizations across the country.

They encourage any parents grieving the loss of a child to find their local chapter.