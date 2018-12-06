Mayor Larson Proposes Increase to Tourism Tax Spending

Tourism tax collections are about 4.3% higher than at this time last year

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson has proposed the city spend about $12 million from the tourism tax for 2019 attractions.

That’s four percent more than was spent this year or last year.

From January through October, the tourism tax has collected about 4.3 percent more than at this time in the previous year.

Mayor Larson asked attractions to apply for tourism tax spending. For the first time, Hawk Ridge Observatory and the Duluth Children’s Museum will be included.

“We know the number of visitors that these attractions serve, we have a sense generally of where they’re coming from based on their zip code, we know that the dollars we’re investing into these attractions are yielding substantial benefits beyond the dollars that we’re simply re-investing into them,” said Mayor Larson.

Larson’s proposal will go to the city council on Monday.

Tourism tax is collected through food and beverage sales and hotel and motel purchases.