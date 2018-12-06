Prep Basketball: Road Win for Thunderhawks Girls; Hawks, Spartans Boys Victorious at Home

The Grand Rapids girls basketball team got the win over Cloquet behind 23 points from Hannah DeMars.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Hannah DeMars scored her 1000th career point and finished with 23 for the night as the Grand Rapids girls basketball team got the road win over Cloquet 60-51.

In boys action, it was Superior at home with the win over Duluth Denfeld 93-68. And Hermantown used a strong second half to get past Proctor 72-56. Peter Soumis and Connor Bich combined to score 48 for the Hawks.