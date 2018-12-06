Prep Hockey: Big Wins for Greyhound Boys, Spartan Boys, Bluejacket Girls

Duluth East gets the win at home, while Superior and Hibbing/Chisholm win on the road.

DULUTH, Minn. – Brendan Baker scored twice as the Duluth East boys hockey team knocked off Bemidji 4-1.

Logan Anderson and Finn Hoops also chipped in for the Greyhounds, who push their record to 3-0.

In other boys action, Taylor Berger and Cayden Laurvik each recorded hat tricks as Superior topped Proctor 11-1.

And in girls action, Sydney Haben scored a shorthanded goal in the first period and that’s all Hibbing/Chisholm would need as they get a road win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1-0. Abby Edstrom finished with 34 saves for the Bluejackets.