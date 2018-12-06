Puppies Abandoned in Scanlon Park; Cloquet Police Investigating

Police Continue to Investigate the Incident

SCANLON, Minn. – The Cloquet Police Department has issued a community message in response to two puppies found abandoned in a box at Sather Park in Scanlon.

Officers were called to the park Wednesday night when a passerby found the abandoned dogs. The person who found the dogs brought them to a vet hospital to assess their condition.

The police department says they continue to receive information about the possible owner(s) and are actively investigating the incident.

The puppies are currently with the person who found them and they are working with a local shelter to determine long term placement.

If you have any information related to the incident you can contact the Cloquet Police Department at 218-879-1247 or via Nixle Tip Line by texting TIP CLOQUETPD followed by your message to 888777 or by email at tips@cloquetmn.gov.