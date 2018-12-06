Regents Pick Lone Finalist for U of Minnesota President

She is the First Female President of the U of M

MINNEAPOLIS – A sole finalist is in line to become the first female president of the University of Minnesota.

The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents on Wednesday advanced Joan Gabel, provost at the University of South Carolina, as the single finalist for the president’s job.

Regents Chair David McMillan says Gabel “has shown strong leadership,” and the presidential search advisory committee “strongly recommended” her out of 67 candidates.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports the process is not yet complete. McMillan says the university and the regents plan to “fully engage” with Gable in “multiple public settings.”

If selected, Gabel would succeed current president Eric Kaler, who announced earlier he plans to step down next year after eight years at the school’s helm.