Savory Grilled Salmon with Mad Dog and Merrill

Mad Dog and Merrill will be offering Cooking Demonstartions and More December 7-9 at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – Promoting the fine art of barbeque through mesmerizing performances self-proclaimed “grillologists” Mad Dog and Merrill awaken the taste buds of people where ever they go.

Having grilled together for over 35 years Mad Dog & Merrill feel they have a partnership made in barbeque heaven.

The barbeque duo stopped by FOX 21 Local News Thursday morning for some grilling tips with Brett Scott and Meteorologist Brittney Merlot.

They are expert cooks with exceptional culinary skills who offer valuable tips to the outdoor griller.

These two outdoor cooking gurus present excitement amusement and fantastic mouth-watering recipes all keeping with their motto: “There’s nothing you can’t cook on a grill!”

You will be able to watch the “grillologists” perform daily as they entertain you with their Holiday Grilling at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center December 7 – 9.

Mad Dog and Merrill Schedule of Events:

Performing Daily

Friday December 7th – 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

Saturday December 8th – 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

Sunday December 9th – 12:00 p.m. & 2:00 p.m.

The Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show presented by Eskimo features something for the whole family to enjoy.

