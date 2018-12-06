St. Scholastica Monastery Hosts Annual Christmas Bazaar

The bazaar is a decades old tradition.

DULUTH, Minn.- Sisters of the St. Scholastica Monastery collected trinkets and crafted goods to sell at their annual Christmas bazaar.

Dozens rushed the doors at 8 a.m. to purchase everything from hand–knitted hats to homemade baked bread all for a low price.

The annual sale started over 60 years ago and grows every year. Sisters say it’s because people love the community building the event brings.

“People want it because the prices are very very cheap, very reasonable, and people just love to sit and talk with one another,” Sister Teri Spinler said.

All proceeds from the day’s events will go toward landscaping in front of the chapel and other monastery priorities. If you would like to donate to the monastery, click here.