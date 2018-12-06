Vandals Cause Estimated $2,500 Damage to Bentleyville

Call the Duluth Police Department if you Have any Information

DULUTH, Minn. – Vandals looking to steal from the Bentleyville “Tour of Lights” event caused $2,500 worth of damage in the process according to event organizers.

Cameras were able to pick up images of the suspects, but their faces were covered by masks.

Officials say nothing was stolen from the site but significant damage was done to the gift shop in Santa’s house and the food and toy donation container.

If anyone has information about this incident you are asked to contact the Duluth Police Department or Bentleyville.