Bulldog Men Lose Heartbreaker, Bulldog Women Win Shootout

The UMD men's hockey team is stunned by WMU, while the women get a shootout win over MSU-Mankato.

DULUTH, Minn. – Colt Conrad scored with 9.9 seconds left as Western Michigan upsets Minnesota Duluth 3-2 Friday night at the Lawson Ice Arena.

Jesse Jacques and Justin Richards scored for UMD, while Hunter Shepard finished with 20 saves.

As for the UMD women, Ryleigh Houston and Anna Klein scored in regulation, but the Bulldogs needed overtime to knock off Minnesota State-Mankato 3-2.