Business Under Construction in Cable Deemed a Total Loss After Fire

CABLE, Wis. – Officials are investigating a fire that broke out Thursday evening in Cable, Wisconsin.

The fire happened at Highway 63 and Country Road M at the site of the previous Corner Bar.

The building was under construction by new developers out of the Twin Cities. The developers were planning to open a new bar and restaurant at the location by summer 2019.

The building sustained damage of $300,000 and is a total loss.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is being investigated.