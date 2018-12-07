Carolers Fill the Skywalks with Song

Singers from the Marshall School in Duluth caroled through downtown Friday afternoon.

DULUTH, Minn.- Holiday sounds filled the skywalks in downtown Duluth Friday as carolers from the Marshall School sang all of your favorite Christmas songs.

The group of 14 elite choir students known as The Chamber Singers added their voices to the years old tradition in the city. The singers started in the holiday center lobby before making their way through the downtown buildings.

This was their choir director’s first year taking part in the tradition and was happy to share in something so meaningful with his students.

“I like the fact that we can give back to the community in a simple way like this and sharing our talents, as well,” director Andrew Dillenburg said.

Carol of the Bells and Silent Night were just some of the carols sang. You can hear these carols and more at their holiday concert at the school’s campus Monday at 7 p.m.