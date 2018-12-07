Cruisin’ The Gunflint Trail

Active Adventures: Winter Wilderness

GUNFLINT TRAIL, Minn. — In this weeks Active Adventures we are taking you through 57 miles of wilderness that you can drive on! It’s part of the Superior Scenic Byway in Cook County. The road passes through the Superior National Forest and borders the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and Canada’s Quetico National Park. Snowshoeing, skiing, mushing and snowmobiling trails can all be found off of this route. Restaurants and lodging is also available as well!