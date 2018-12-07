Duluth Municipal Golf Courses to Stay Open

A Report Will be Released in January

DULUTH, Minn. – The municipal golf course in Duluth have accrued more than $2.3 million in debt over the last two decades but city officials say there are no plan to close it next year.

Duluth’s Director of Public Administration Jim Filby Williams said both Enger and Lester Park courses will be open as usual throughout 2019.

A report on where the golf courses stand financially was supposed to be released this month, but has been delayed until January.

Currently a Citizen’s Advisory Committee is also working on what should happen to the golf courses in future years.