Enjoy Free Holiday Fun with the Douglas County Historical Society

The Douglas County Historical Society is Hosting Their Annual Saturday Holiday Matinee and Christmas Musicale in December

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Douglas County Historical Society is inviting the community to join them in free holiday entertainment throughout the month of December.

Saturday Holiday Matinee:

Saturday, December 15, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The 5th Annual Saturday Holiday Matinee offers free entertainment for all ages.

On big screen, see cartoons, Christmas stories and Laurel and Hardy!

Santa Claus will be there “in person,” along with treats and activities.

This will be a “sensory friendly” event as well. Plan to bring the whole family for an afternoon of fun.

Christmas Musicale:

Friday, December 21, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Born Too Late is sure to get your toes tappin’ and bring a smile to your face when they collaborate with other local musicians and perform as part of the “Christmas Musicale” variety show hosted by the Douglas County Historical Society.

The Douglas County Historical Society is located at 1101 John Avenue in Superior, Wisconsin.

Click here for more details and the latest information from the Douglas County Historical Society.