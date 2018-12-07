Get a Jump Start on Your Ice Fishing Season

The Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show is where those who enjoy the sport can get their start.

DULUTH, Minn.- If you love ice fishing this time of year, the start of the season is officially here, and you can get a jump start on the Winter action.

Eskimo is one of the biggest ice fishing companies in the United States and one of several vendors a part of the Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show. Those attending can visit Eskimo’s frozen basin, a trout pond with over one hundred fish to catch through ice holes. If you catch a fish with a tag, you can win up to $6 hundred worth of gear.

Eskimo say that the right gear is what really makes or breaks the ice fishing experience.

“With ice fishing, the days of sitting on a bucket are over. We’ve got such high technology put into all the new ice shelters and Winter gear that we can go out, stay warm and it’s all about having fun. If you’re cold and freezing, it’s not fun,” fishing guide Troy Peterson said.

Many members of the Eskimo team are also fishing guides and love this time of year for the joy it brings so many people in the Northland.