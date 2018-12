Hibbing Resident Wins big With Lottery Scratch Game

The Business That Sold the Ticket Will Receive a 2K Bonus

HIBBING, Minn. – A Hibbing resident is $500,000 richer after winning big playing the Lottery’s Cash Extravaganza scratch game.

According to a recent press release Ollie Nyhus of Hibbing claimed her prize in Roseville on Friday.

She purchased the winning ticket at the Hibbing Short Stop located at 2202 1st Avenue.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.