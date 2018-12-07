Latte Art, Warming The Heart!

Cooking Connection: Duluth Coffee Company Teaches Brittney Merlot Latte Art & Barista Training

DULUTH, Minn. — In this weeks Cooking Connection we are warming your heart with a little latte art! Latte art is a method of preparing coffee created by pouring microfoam into a shot of espresso and resulting in a pattern or design on the surface of the latte. It can also be created or embellished by simply “drawing” in the top layer of foam. Join Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot during her barista training at Duluth Coffee Company. She learns the skills to paint your coffee pretty! It’s a hard skill, do you think she can do it? Check out the video above!