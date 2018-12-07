Northland’s Biggest Ice Fishing and Winter Show

The show has the latest ice fishing products and also has a discussion panel with pros.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Northland’s Biggest Ice Fishing and Winter Show is at the DECC from Dec. 7-9. The event has the latest ice fishing technology and products along with a discussion panel with pro ice fisherman. One of the vendors in attendance was Aqua Vu, an underwater camera company. We hear from the marketing and promotions director Chris Munchow on Aqua Vu’s products.