Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony in Duluth

Veterans honor lives lost in historic attack

DULUTH, Minn.- The events from Pearl Harbor created one the most honorable days in history.

Local veterans in Duluth gathered to remember all the American Soldiers involved in the attack.

Over 75 years ago a surprise attack was launched on the Pearl Harbor Navy Base and on the anniversary many came out to the DECC to pay tribute to the thousands of lives lost.

On this day in 1941, the attack, killed more than 2,000 American service members and wounded another 1,000.

Veterans commemorated the fallen soldiers through a remembrance ceremony.

A wreath was thrown in to Lake Superior as a token of respect.

The Duluth Honor Guard also fired a salute.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony believes it’s important to give recognition to those who served and died at Pearl Harbor.

“Every year we lose more and more of our WWII veterans. We can’t let that go to the way side and forget the sacrifices and what it meant to the country” says Charlie Nelson, Senior Vice Commander for the VFW.

Although the ceremony is meant to help remind the community of the attack at Pearl Harbor many veterans are disappointed by the public turn–out at the event in recent years.

Duluth Honor Guard Captain John Marshall says it’s now veterans’ duty to educate the younger generation.

Pearl Harbor is a part of our history and this remembrance ceremony is a continued effort to honor those who sacrificed their lives.