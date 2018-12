Prep Basketball: Eskomos, Bulldogs, Greyhounds, Spartans All Notch Home Wins

Esko, Carlton, Duluth East and Superior all picked up big wins at home on Friday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Isiah Henrickson and Noah Winesett combine to score 35 points as the Duluth East boys basketball team defeated Fridley 80-67.

In other boys action, Carlton knocked off Wrenshall 52-50 and Esko topped rivals Cloquet 59-45.

In girls action, Superior defeated Esko 49-30.