Science Showcase Held at St. Scholastica

DULUTH, Minn.-Students from St. Scholastica displayed their environmental research findings today during a showcase focusing on sustainability.

Among the topics presented included climate change – something organizers want students to think about more critically.

“The students started talking about climate science, trying to look at different sources of data and being able to critically analyze – so a lot of what they’ve learned is how to not just believe what you’re told, but to really think through things,” said Professor Anne Krutchen.

This is the second year St. Scholastica held the event.