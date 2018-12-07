Temporary License Suspension Issued to Hill City Assisted Living Facility

The Suspension is due to "Serious Allegations"

HILL CITY, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health has issued a 90 day suspension for an assisted living facilities license in Hill City.

According to an article from Fox 9, the Minnesota Office of Inspector General Licensing Division is suspending Chappy’s Golden Shore’s license as of 12:01 a.m. December 7.

Thirty five residents had to be removed from the center as a result of the suspension.

The suspension is due to “allegations that multiple and repeated serious incidents affecting vulnerable persons occurred in the licensed program.”

The owner of the assisted living facility, Keith Olson, told Fox 9 that he feels blindsided by the suspension.

The Minnesota Department of Health released the following statement:

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has issued an immediate 90-day suspension of the comprehensive home care license for Chappy’s Golden Shores, based on serious alleged violations of Minnesota home care laws found by a department investigation. The alleged violations are deemed to pose an imminent risk to the health and safety of the clients served by this home care provider.

MDH is working with county and state partners to ensure the safety and appropriate ongoing care of the clients impacted by this action. Additional information will be provided to clients and families in the days ahead. The department is also continuing its investigation into Chappy’s Golden Shores.

Clients and family members with questions can contact their case manager, county adult protection or the Minnesota Ombudsman for Long Term Care (800-657-3591). Any allegations of maltreatment should be directed to the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center (844-880-1574).