Visit Bering Sea Gold’s Shawn Pomrenke this Weekend at the DECC

Shawn Pomrenke Appears Regularly on the Discovery Channel's Bering Sea Gold

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re a fan of the Discovery Channel, chances are you’ve seen Shawn Pomrenke a time or two.

He’s currently spending the weekend visiting the Northland for the 52nd Annual Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show at the DECC.

The show runs from Friday, December 7 through Sunday, December 9.

Pomrenke chatted with FOX 21’s Brett Scott and Brittney Merlot Friday morning about his time on the Bering Sea looking for gold.

“Mr. Gold” aka Shawn Pomrenke is the co-founder of the Christine Rose, a high line dredge that reigns supreme in the fleet on Discovery Channel’s Bering Sea Gold.

He began gold mining at the young age of fourteen and is currently considered by many to be Nome’s number one gold-getter.

You can visit Pomrenke Friday, December 7 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 8 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

