West Duluth Dollar Tree Fire Investigated as Arson

Damage Estimated at $95,000

DULUTH, Minn. – A fire that broke out at The Dollar Tree in West Duluth on Sunday afternoon is now being investigated as arson according to the Duluth Fire Marshal.

Duluth Fire Marshal Marnie Grondahl says the reason for the arson investigation is the area of origin of the fire, “There were no accidental ignition sources anywhere near the origin of the fire.”

The damage was estimated at $95,000 which was largely due to water damage caused by the sprinkler system.

No one was injured in the fire.