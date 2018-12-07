Yellowjackets Women’s Hockey Dominate Lions

Kaleigh Martinson scored twice while Catherine Johnson made 17 saves in the shutout.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It would take a bit for the offense to get rolling, but in the second period, the Wisconsin-Superior women’s hockey team heated up to get the 7-0 win over Finlandia.

Kaleigh Martinson scored twice while C.C. Hayes, Amber Heidenreich, Lauren Niska, Molly Shelton and Rachel Garland all scored. Catherine Johnson made 17 saves.

UWS and Finlandia will meet up again on Saturday at 2 p.m.