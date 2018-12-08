125 Years of Curling at Superior Curling Club

Club Celebrates Quasiquicentennial with Party

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Saturday marks a milestone for Superior sports.

The Superior Curling Club turns a whopping 125 years old, and they threw a party full of history to celebrate.

Current and former club curlers, some who played as far back as 1956, reunited at the club.

They shared memories, looked back at photos and artifacts provided by the Douglas County Historical Society, and reminisced with old friends.

“People have a real fondness and a lot of memories, and I think this is a chance for people to get back and kinda rekindle some old friendships, and check in to see how the new group is doing,” said Irvin Mossberger, President of the Club.

In their 125 years, the Superior Curling Club won three world champions, and competed in four Olympic games.