Bulldog Women Defeat Mavericks, Bulldog Men Lose in Shootout

Gabbie Hughes and Anneke Linser each scored for Minnesota Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the final UMD hockey game at AMSOIL Arena for 2018, the women held on to defeated Minnesota State-Mankato 2-1.

Gabbie Hughes and Anneke Linser each scored for the Bulldogs, while Linser got the assist on Hughes’ goal. Emma Soderberg made 19 saves in her first career start at home.

The Bulldogs (6-7-2) will play in the Minnesota Cup on Jan. 5 and 6 in Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, the men had another tough day on the road as their game against Western Michigan ended in a 1-1 tie, then the Broncos got the extra NCHC point in the shootout, 1-0.

Noah Cates scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs while Hunter Shepard made 26 saves.

Minnesota Duluth (10-4-2) will be back in action in the Desert Hockey Classic on Dec. 28 and 29 in Arizona.