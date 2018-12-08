Dreaming of a Scandinavian Christmas at French River Church

Vendors, Food at Church

DULUTH, Minn.- The French River Lutheran Church hosted their annual Scandinavian Christmas today.

More than 30 vendors displayed their unique items.

Traditional Scandinavian food was served downstairs and holiday cheer was found all around.

“It’s a gorgeous location, we have a great variety of vendors, just a lot of old friends come home and touch base with people the know,” said organizer Barbara Jackson.

Last year the event raised about $7,000 for local, national, and international charities.

Organizers hope to surpass that amount this year.