Prep Boys Basketball: Hilltoppers, Hawks Win at Home; Hunters Drop Third Straight

Duluth Marshall and Hermantown win big at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Hermantown boys basketball team continued to roll as the Hawks defeated Fridley 102-81. Hermantown (4-0) will play at Cloquet on Tuesday.

In other basketball action on Saturday, Duluth Marshall took down North Lakes Academy 84-38 while Duluth Denfeld fell to Bloomington Jefferson by a final score of 82-47. Duluth Marshall (1-1) will play at Two Harbors on Tuesday while Duluth Denfeld (1-3) will host Esko on Tuesday.