Saints Men’s Hockey Wins Sixth Straight

Cole Golka scored twice in the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – No. 15 St. Scholastica men’s hockey team continued to roll as it defeated Saint John’s 4-1 on Saturday night.

Nolan Ross and Kyle Star each scored while Cole Golka scored twice. Nick Trenciansky made 30 saves in the win.

The Saints push their unbeaten streak to nine and will be back in action on Dec. 15 hosting Augsburg.