Daniel Urshan’s ‘Where’s Duke?’ Found at Fitger’s

Book Signing Held Outside Bookstore

DULUTH, Minn.- The former mayor of Hermantown now finds himself in the completely new position of a children’s book author.

Daniel Urshan was at Fitger’s on Sunday signing his book, “Where’s Duke?”

It’s based on a true story, about a young Danny losing his dog, Duke.

Eventually the two are reunited, with the help of good Samaritans, and Animal Allies.

Urshan donated 1,000 copies to the Animal Shelter, and all the sales from the signing went to them as well.

“I always wanted to give back to Animal allies, and now I can say I did,” said the Mayor-turned-author.

“When you lose an animal you never get over it. And I got an opportunity, unlike a lot of other people who don’t get that opportunity, I got an opportunity to get my dog back.”

The book signing was joined by a furry friend just like Duke, a snow-white Samoyed strolled by to check out the story, his panting face seemingly breaking into a smile.

Urshan’s next stop will be at Hermantown Elementary School on Tuesday, followed by Yellow Bike Coffee Shop on Thursday at 10am.