Free Family Photos Make Many Memories at One Roof

Professional Photography Sessions for No Charge

DULUTH, Minn.- They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but that can cost hundreds of dollars, not including the price of printing.

So “Fathers Rise Together” and “A–Plus Game” worked to help families get the picture, without giving the cost.

For many, it’s hung on a wall with pride, a family portrait capturing a single moment in time where everyone was all smiles.

More importantly, everyone was together, and connected.

“The family photo is important because we want to present unity,” said Chaquana McEntyre, photographer and founder of Fathers Rise Together. “Often our families our being torn apart they’re impoverished, and they’re dealing with all these different isms in the community.”

“And so we wanted to bring them together for one day and say here’s a photo of you, and what you look like to you.”

The goal for the event’s first outing was to take photos of at least 20 families.

For 15 minutes, at One Roof Community Housing, each family could get as many photos taken as they wanted, for free. With printing free as well.

15 minutes to capture moments that will last a lifetime.

“They’re growing fast and just, I want to catch these moment while I can, I guess. They’re not going to be young forever,” said father Mike Snodgrass Sr.

“And like in a few years, You can see how small you were, and be like ‘seriously how was I even that small?” his son, Michael Jr., replied.

And now, the Snodgrass family can sit and marvel at how small they once were, with some high quality memories, which is what organizers hope for.

“What I would hope it symbolizes, is a peaceful moment in life”