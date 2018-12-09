LSC Radiology Lab Raises Funds at Texas Roadhouse

Club at Table at Roadhouse From 10-11

DULUTH, Minn.- Lake Superior College’s Radiologic Technology Club teamed up with a local restaurant to raise money for an upcoming radiology event.

Three of the club’s members camped by the door of the Texas Roadhouse, to accept donations to send them to the Minnesota Society of Radiologic Technologists state conference.

“I’m just hoping that we get a lot of support,” said club Co-President, Valerie DuPuis. “I’m hoping that people just share the message with their friends and family.”

According to DuPuis, the need for Radiological Technicians, or RTs, is on the rise.

She said many medical businesses in Duluth currently hire temporary technicians, always looking to hire people to permanently fill the position.

“Right now they’re in demand. There’s a lot of RT’s that are aging out and retiring,” she said. “And there’s so many different modalities that you can go into.”

Restaurant-goers could also donate 10% of their bills to the club.

The conference takes place next fall.